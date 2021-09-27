Letter: Return to neighborhood schools solves Buffalo’s busing problem

After much research, I believe I have found the solution to busing Buffalo school children. No National Guard. Don’t pay more money, no bonuses. No parents driving kids to school. No more kids waiting long periods of time for the buses to take them home, no more kids left on buses after the buses are parked at the garage, no irate parents looking for their kids that are on a different bus, no cranky bus drivers, no busing except for extracurricular activities,
The solution: Stop busing from their neighborhoods to other parts of the city, walk to their local neighborhood school, save money for the district to spend on more educational programs, especially with the influx of the new diversity coming into our systems.
William Yeates Sr.
Derby