Letter: Return Sullivan’s columns to The News’ Opinion page

As a retired employee of The Buffalo News and an avid reader of the newspaper, I need to let you know how much I miss the column that you ran regularly, written by Margaret Sullivan.

I loved reading her perspective on topics of interest to your readers. I always say that Sullivan is one of us who loves Western New York and your readers.

I had the honor of working with Sullivan when she was Editor and Vice President at The Buffalo News. She cared about our community then and still does even though she is now at the Washington Post.

I am sure I am not the only reader who misses her column. I would hope The News would find a way to bring her back to your family of readers. People move on from The Buffalo News but they leave their mark. Sullivan is one of those people who still has a strong following among your readers.

Robert Kazengin

Niagara Falls