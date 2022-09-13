Letter: Return running races to South Buffalo area

Why have all the running races in Buffalo disappeared? Growing up in South Buffalo I used to be able to choose from several a year and this number has dwindled to zero in that area. These events were a good way to get together with friends, get exercise while raising money for churches and other worthy causes. It’s been mentioned that the cost of getting police to work a race has become too costly but let’s hope the politicians, police and race directors can get together and work out a plan to bring some of these worthwhile events back.