Letter: Retrofitting homes from gas to electric will cost thousands

The Buffalo Niagara region is fortunate to have one of the most robust real estate markets in the United States. Although there has been some volatility in our market of late, the dream of home ownership is still achievable and one of the many reasons this is such a tremendous region to live, work and play.

Due to concern about the cost impacts of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act on the housing market, our state association – the New York State Association of Realtors – unveiled a study, which was conducted by an economic consulting firm. The objective was to assess some of the costs as it pertains to housing in the draft-scoping plan unveiled by the Climate Action Council in July.

The study found, among many other negative cost impacts, that retrofitting a single-family home from natural gas to all electric can range anywhere from $17,300 $50,700.

As the Council prepares to release its final plan in a few weeks, this one cost alone could threaten that dream of owning property. It also could negatively affect those trying to sell their homes.

It is easy to mandate something without considering the cost on taxpayers, an approach that continues to harm New York’s competitiveness with the rest of the nation. In unveiling its plan, the CAC owes the citizens of this state a detailed explanation of how all of these climate solutions are going to be paid for.

Joel HusVar

2022 President

Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors