Letter: Rethink SHOP SAFE Act as a competitive boost

Legislation currently being considered by Congress, H.R. 5374 (the SHOP SAFE Act), while well intentioned, takes the wrong approach in addressing counterfeit online sales. By holding marketplace platforms liable for selling products that might possibly infringe on a competitor’s trademark, the legislation allows big companies to weaponize their oversized market power by threatening to sue smaller “mom and pop” retailers for infringement. The threat of litigation will encourage marketplace platforms to remove potentially infringing products from their websites, giving consumers less options and discouraging marketplace competition. This legislation will only exacerbate the existing marketplace power imbalance between big, established corporations and small retailers. In other words, this SHOP SAFE will give big companies the ability to stifle competition by simply threatening litigation, even if that lawsuit is meritless.