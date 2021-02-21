 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Retain part of the Skyway so we can enjoy the scenery
0 comments

Letter: Retain part of the Skyway so we can enjoy the scenery

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The “Cloudwalk” proposal by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo is an excellent idea. Retention of part of the 110-foot superstructure would be a popular attraction for locals and visitors to Buffalo-Niagara. Anyone who has visited the “Walkway Over the Hudson” State Historic Park at Poughkeepsie or the High Line in New York City knows that people love to walk/bike on elevated pedestrian/bicycle paths that provide panoramic views and scenic overlooks. Both of those attractions receive multitudes of users in all kinds of weather and enhance the quality of life and fitness for the community.

Jill Ortner

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News