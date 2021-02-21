Letter: Retain part of the Skyway so we can enjoy the scenery

The “Cloudwalk” proposal by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo is an excellent idea. Retention of part of the 110-foot superstructure would be a popular attraction for locals and visitors to Buffalo-Niagara. Anyone who has visited the “Walkway Over the Hudson” State Historic Park at Poughkeepsie or the High Line in New York City knows that people love to walk/bike on elevated pedestrian/bicycle paths that provide panoramic views and scenic overlooks. Both of those attractions receive multitudes of users in all kinds of weather and enhance the quality of life and fitness for the community.