Letter: Retail workers can risk harm from non-compliant customers

I work in the retail sector and encounter hundreds of people every day who need help solving all sorts of various technological problems. Clearly, that has all changed during this pandemic. I must think about the safety of my employees and customers at all times of the day.

Just recently, I had a customer who entered the store not wearing a mask. I simply walked up to him and asked if he needed one, since we give them out for free. He said, “You can give me a mask, but I am not wearing that (expletive).” A little taken aback by something so simple and helpful to others I asked, “Why not?” since if he had a medical condition, we offer face shields as well. He said, “You can’t tell me what to do.” I explained to him he needed to have one in the store for the safety of everyone inside, or he could order online and do curbside pick-up.

He took the mask I handed him earlier and threw it at me. He then walked up to my face and shoved me slightly asking me if I would like to take this outside. I was obviously a little perplexed on how something so harmless could cause so much anger. It left me wondering why wearing a mask was such a burden to some people. I now walk up to every customer not wearing a mask not knowing what level of violence they can perpetuate.

Anthony Coraci

North Tonawanda