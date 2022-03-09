Letter: Resurrect Flying Tigers to assist Ukrainians

In April 1941, in response to the appalling devastation being inflicted upon the Chinese people by a superior Japanese invading force, the United States created the First American Volunteer Group (AVG) of the Republic of China Air Force, nicknamed the Flying Tigers. They were American pilots, flying American P40B’s, but with Chinese insignia on the wings. In the face of what we and the world are witnessing in the sovereign nation of Ukraine, why can we not resurrect the Flying Tigers in the defense of Ukraine against Russia? Surely the devastation being brought upon innocent people by a dictator who has gone mad is worthy of a replay and resurrection of an idea and a force that was noble in its conception and deadly in its action.