Letter: Restricting police actions more adverse than defunding

The “defund the police” movement took a solid and deserved blow to the chin in the recent election. A defund proponent lost by a substantial margin in Buffalo, a referendum to dismantle the police department lost solidly in Minneapolis and a retired cop was elected mayor in uber-progressive New York. Even the leftist mayor of Portland came out for more police funding after a $15 million cut a year ago. Nothing like the largest ever one-year increase in homicides nationwide (30%) to snap society back to its senses.

But the funding cuts were never the most important aspect of the anti-police crusade. The real harm has come from the legal and procedural enforcement changes implemented by cowardly public officials to satiate the police-hating crowd. Examples include laws that eliminate cash bail, (like New York State’s), non-arrest or non-prosecution policies all over the country that normalize whole categories of minor criminal offenses, (like shoplifting in San Francisco) mass dismissal of rioting charges (in New York City and Portland), no-pursuit policies in Chicago, New York City attempting to outlaw “diaphragm pressure” when making an arrest (try arresting someone resisting without doing so), tolerating lawbreaking autonomous zones or homeless encampments, legislation or court decisions limiting the use of less-than-lethal munitions during civil disturbances, limitations on invaluable pro-active police tactics like stop-and-frisk and traffic enforcement, and on, and on, and on.