Letter: Restore Humboldt Parkway more like its original design

Frederick Law Olmsted got it right when he designed Buffalo’s park system. It made Buffalo a city people wanted to live in. Sadly, planners in the 1950s and 1960s got it wrong when they catered exclusively to cars and destroyed the parks; when they dug the Kensington Expressway canyon right through Buffalo’s East Side neighborhoods, a design that intentionally drew traffic from Buffalo’s radial streets and ignored the viability and potential of other modes. Let’s not double down on this mistake. Let’s do it right this time in a way that applies 21st century priorities – fighting climate change, implementing complete streets, and achieving multimodal transportation solutions, rather than just putting patches on past mistakes.

We believe the New York State Department of Transportation’s Kensington cap proposals are too expensive, don’t go far enough to restore the park aspect of Humboldt Parkway, do little to heal the neighboring community, and fail to consider multimodal transportation solutions. We say: (1) restore the Humboldt Parkway as a surface-level complete street, with CO2 absorbing trees, and (2) extend Buffalo Metro’s hydro-powered, high-capacity light rail rapid transit (LRRT) system as the spine of a larger integrated transportation system.

According to the NYSDOT Kensington Expressway Concept Design Study the cost of restoring the Kensington to a surface-level parkway is a small fraction of the cost of capping. Apply the money saved to build out LRRT extensions.

We believe Buffalo’s radial streets can readily absorb most of the displaced traffic with improved bus frequency and service. And when Buffalo’s LRRT is extended it will reduce overall demand on Buffalo’s roads by providing an attractive, cost-effective, low-polluting alternative for commuters and travelers. And those who choose to drive will also benefit from reduced traffic due the contribution of the fast, high capacity LRRT.

Douglas Funke

President

Citizens for Regional Transit