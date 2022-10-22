Letter: Restore America to its glory that now seems forgotten

To restore our country, things definitely need to change. For instance:
Defend due process. The accused are innocent until proven guilty, instead of guilty until proven innocent.
Require voter ID in elections. (No brainer).
Reject the charge of “racism” as a political weapon or explanation for perceived wrongs.
Oppose reparations for slavery imposed on people who had nothing to do with slavery, to benefit people who were never slaves.
Regain control of the southern border.
Stop illegal immigration.
Oppose tech censorship.