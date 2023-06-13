In the June 6 editorial titled “The back of the house,” the editorial is discussing compensation for back of the house restaurant workers. They are not entitled to share tips with wait staff under New York State law.

First, the editorial talks about having “one of the best meals of your life” at your favorite restaurant.

At my favorite restaurants, the meals are decent and they provide a friendly face, which is mostly why I go there. But hardly the “best meal” of my life. Those have been reserved for a few select restaurants … not usually in my hometown.

That does not mean that I am not sympathetic nor begrudge any restaurant worker from getting what they need and/or deserve.

But why can’t restaurant owners pay their back house workers more money, to compensate for those lost tips? Why should this be passed on to the consumer? With Covid-19, restaurant costs have gone up considerably and the quality of the food has not. I continue to tip well, even with the lackluster quality of food, because I feel the staff deserves it. And that is on top of additional charges for take out, since Covid-19.

As businesses continue to squeeze their customers, their customers will frequent them less often. That’s happened already in my household and I’m sure it’s happened with other people.

When I talk to those familiar faces at my favorite restaurants, they tell me business is not the same. Covid-19 took a big chunk out of people’s livelihoods. But adding an additional charge to consumers for back room staff is not going to bring more people into the restaurants. I believe it will have the opposite effect. The most sensible course is for employers to pay these people a more livable wage. For some reason, I am not seeing this suggestion in the media and am wondering, why not?

Wynne Elizabeth Trinca

East Amherst