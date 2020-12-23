Letter: Restaurants receive unequal treatment under Covid rules

As I ride by an unnamed big box store in Hamburg, where I live nearby, I can’t help but notice the hundreds upon hundreds of cars in its lot. Then I think back to the last four months of the experience my son has had trying to seat people at 50% capacity in his Hamburg restaurant nearby. He had, without exaggeration, at least 10 visits from the Erie County Board of Health, Erie County Sheriff’s Department and even the Town of Hamburg Police after a passing car thought there were a lot of cars in the parking lot (not kidding)!

In place for safety measures, he has over a dozen plexiglass dividers between tables, heavy-duty dividers made of glass and wood on the bar top for separation and even constructed a beautiful outside heated patio for guests to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Upon one of the several health department visits, the inspector mentioned that this particular establishment should be used as a model for other restaurants in the area, based on the heavy investment in safety measures, use of masks on all staff members and overall cleanliness and sanitary conditions of the establishment.