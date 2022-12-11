Letter: Restaurant reviews offer window into eatery’s mission

A recent My View writer’s story regarding a restaurant critic needs amendment I feel, as well as a clearer, concise overview of the role of a food reviewer. The author describes an incident where her husband, an underdog supporter, decides on impulse to drive some distance away to a restaurant which just received a “bad review.” No names mentioned.

Perhaps due to the “bad review” this out-of-town eatery elevated it’s service, menu and approach?

For better than 30 years, I’ve been employed, engaged in every aspect of the service industry, as owner, chef and business partner, pastry cook and, yes, my restaurant has been reviewed in the Gusto. Some fine, some glorious, some speculative eateries I have been acquainted with, I have discovered after studying restaurant reviewers that reviews are certain observant snapshots based on the expertise of the writer and formidable knowledge at the table. Followed by serious, lengthy post-visit research and development, a review is born.

After poring over the column regarding this couple’s experience exploring an unfortunately perceived restaurant, back when we can only guess, the information provided led to a misunderstanding of the food reviewer’s job at hand. At best the food writer provides a window into the eatery’s mission, bill of fare, environment and oftentimes celebrates the chef’s industry and success.

Good story, albeit it led the reader in the wrong direction in respect to the nature and motivation of professional restaurant reviews.

Janice Schlau

Williamsville