Letter: Restaurant relief money given in questionable ways

As I read the article in the July 10 Buffalo News, I had to stop for a minute to get my head around the monies that have been passed along to some area restaurants. Sear steakhouse which currently is not operating or even has a future location was the recipient of over $2 million.

This absolutely borders on the absurd and is, to say the least, breathtaking. Someone really needs to explain to this reader exactly where the rationale is of Chef’s using a chunk of their Restaurant Revitalization Fund for a $300,000 roof repair?

To quote the article “Still, a vast number of companies did not benefit from the program. The fund – which was not expected to be a panacea – ran out of money in June and turned away nearly three applicants for every one it approved.” If anyone is not wondering about who is going to follow up and justify these disbursements they are incredibly naïve. While I agree that the pandemic was life altering for all of us and deadly for over 600,000 Americans, I question the decision to dole out this much money to so few while others are still suffering.