Letter: Restaurant dilemma appears self-imposed

We are frequently hearing about the hard time the restaurant industry has in finding workers. I am amazed at how quickly that industry is in blaming Covid-19, excessive government benefits and other factors for this situation. I have been told by many restaurant workers that many of the businesses need to look closer to home for the real blame. I hear frequently of job seekers in that industry that have applied to as many as 10 advertisements per day and often hear back from none or only one. They are often told to complete an online form and then never hear back. The rare voice communications they get with a promise to get back to them just never materialize. They get interviews rarely, if ever, or are never followed up with an acceptance of refusal of a position.
Quite often those that do respond offer $12, to $14 per hour and 10, 12 or 15 hours a week. When rents often run $1,000 and above ($250 per week) the pay offers don’t even cover rent, let alone other basic needs. Many workers I know say they would like 30-plus hours per week and they would not mind doing some other tasks for the hours not used in their main field of expertise. I feel for those who want to work and are being tarnished by this lack of flexibility from restaurant owners or managers. I am not surprised so many are opting out of the industry altogether.
Peter Bonsey