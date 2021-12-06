Letter: Restaurant dilemma appears self-imposed

We are frequently hearing about the hard time the restaurant industry has in finding workers. I am amazed at how quickly that industry is in blaming Covid-19, excessive government benefits and other factors for this situation. I have been told by many restaurant workers that many of the businesses need to look closer to home for the real blame. I hear frequently of job seekers in that industry that have applied to as many as 10 advertisements per day and often hear back from none or only one. They are often told to complete an online form and then never hear back. The rare voice communications they get with a promise to get back to them just never materialize. They get interviews rarely, if ever, or are never followed up with an acceptance of refusal of a position.