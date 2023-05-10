If you drive the New York State Thruway, you know how frustrating it can be with most of the rest areas under construction . Food and restrooms are not available. Only gas. Tourist season will give people coming to our area a bitter experience. I, for one, can’t help but wonder what was wrong with the old locations.

McDonald’s was convenient, especially for families traveling with small children, and there was plenty of seating at those locations. An article in The Buffalo News stated that healthier foods were going to be offered instead. On a recent trip from Buffalo and 100 miles east along the Thruway, we came upon a rest stop that was completed and decided to check it out. What on earth were they thinking? The minute you walk in the door, you have to maneuver through the roped area for Starbucks customers. Directly after that, you have to maneuver again through the line to the Shake Shack. They sell hamburgers and chicken sandwiches and if your burger has everything on it, be prepared to spend $13 for it. The seating is limited and barstools with a counter is back-to-back with the roped areas. The entire area is narrow with a small store at the end that sells deli sandwiches and salads from a display case without any pricing listed. What will out-of-towners think of New York? “Welcome to New York. We are here to rip you off and inconvenience you as well. Enjoy your stay.”