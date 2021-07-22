Letter: Responsible gun owners are not committing crimes

I must first mention that I was a police officer for the City of Niagara Falls for 26 years. Retiring due to line of duty damage (LOD as we call it.) Having listened to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo line of crime fighting, and his rhetoric about the “evil of guns,” I must voice my thoughts and learned opinion from the streets. A gun is an inanimate object, which means it has no free will, and no ability to commit any act. Violence is an act, one that requires the ability to think and move. No gun has ever done any of that.

Taking criminals out of prison, and then allowing those from 16 to 19 to commit actual crimes and then walk away as if they were children, equals another huge problem.

Please do note, that thanks to the plea bargain, the criminal does not go to prison for the crime they actually commit; it is reduced to a much lesser crime. That is the crime they are paroled at, so they got away with actual murder in some cases.

Look hard at the actual number of guns in America. Yes, there are millions and they commit no “gun violence” as they are in the hands (required for violence) of legal citizens and not criminals.

Steven Baum

Niagara Falls