Letter: ‘Responsible’ gun owners are more often the culprits

In this newspaper and many other media platforms, I often see comments something to the effect that responsible gun owners don’t commit crimes. On its face, this statement sounds extremely plausible until one dissects the actuality of the statement. Except for the cases of hit men or people who search out and injure or kill someone with a gun, many (if not most) gun crimes are committed by responsible gun owners who in a split second pull the trigger of a gun and either intentionally or accidentally kill or injure another person. A love triangle, a road rage encounter or a hunter mistaken for a deer can all end in death by a “responsible” gun owner. At the end of the day, guns are dangerous and can turn ordinarily responsible citizens into criminals. And once the bullet leaves the chamber it cannot be taken back.