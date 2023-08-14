Trying to understand the fracas about the country singer’s song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Many are saying that the song is racist because of where the music video was filmed. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t! For decades, many rap albums have an MA rating. MA stands for mature audiences only. It is intended for viewing by adults and not suitable for children under 17. The rap album contains crude indecent language, explicit sexual activity or graphic violence. So I guess it’s acceptable to promote crude indecent language, explicit sexual activity and graphic violence, but it’s not acceptable to film a music video in a place that has a questionable past. Sounds like hypocrisy?