Letter: Responding to piece about assisted dying

In the Dec. 14 Buffalo News column Another Voice, the author advocates legalizing “assisted dying” for competent adults with terminal disease. His scenario compares suffering on hospital machines versus peacefully dying by medication at home amidst loved ones.

But assisted dying is really assisted suicide. It is unnecessary, flawed, and dangerous, and it is bad medicine.

The scenario above is a false choice. True palliative care achieves comfort and peace of mind for patients and their families wherever the patient’s needs can be met. It neither intentionally hastens nor delays death. It is true caring. The wish to die indicates that a patient’s needs have not been met. It is a sign of despair. Such outstanding institutions as Calvary Hospital in New York City, dedicated solely to terminal care and eminently successful in providing relief without a hastened death, are “gold standard” resources, along with local hospice programs and independent palliative care physicians. Our final days and months are precious and can bring closure, reconciliation, and resolution precisely because we accept them and receive care and support, choosing to neither extend nor shorten them.