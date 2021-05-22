 Skip to main content
Letter: Respect the American flag and those who fought for it
I was recently appalled which upon visiting St. Adalbert’s Cemetery, Cheektowaga, that I found, discarded in the trash, a small, frayed American flag, which I am sure once honored the final resting place of a military veteran. That one act of casting the flag into a refuse receptacle, rather than respectfully retiring it, dishonored all those who proudly served their country. I say that wistfully since I found the flag on Armed Forces Weekend.

A final word to that disrespectful individual: Get a copy of Flag Etiquette for the American Flag before Memorial Day.

Dale M. McKim, Jr.

Williamsville

