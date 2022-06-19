Letter: Respect for a higher power guides us

I am writing to second the thoughts submitted in the Tuesday June 7 Buffalo News column regarding moral standards. I was a young person when the decision was made to remove anything referring to religion in our schools, and even then I was worried what it would do to us.

While I agree that no one religion should be taught or supported, what we have done by removing all reference to faith is remove all reference to empathy, compassion, kindness, loving behavior and personal accountability.

Faith in a higher power grounds us and helps us to do the right thing. Respect for a higher power guides us. We now have a population of people who think the answer to all things at all times is born within themselves, and look where that has gotten us.

We need to allow the freedom to be good and to do good, and that has to start at a very young age, and it has to be allowed in schools as well as in churches.

Being a good Christian, Jew, Muslim, or any faith is a difficult task, but also the most rewarding one there is. I long for a world where it is the priority. Even people who don't believe in a higher power would be happy there.

Linda Trost

Tonawanda