Letter: Resounding ‘no’ to Zeldin, following his voting history

Lee Zeldin may need to be mindful of being-careful-what-you-wish-for with a recent former POTUS’s announcement of “support.” Not even mentioning his name, Zeldin’s fealty to Trump is not what New York needs in Albany in any elected official (you too, Elise Stefanik).

Zeldin will go down in infamy as an election denier who failed to remember his oath of office. He talks about being pro-safety and pro-law enforcement after the shooting outside his home. Yet he is OK with a mob storming our nation’s home at the Capitol. And he voted to not certify an election in our democratic peaceful transition of power. How is it that he thinks not respecting voters’ right to choose an elected official makes him a viable gubernatorial candidate?

As a member of Congress from June to September 2022, he did not vote for Mental Health Matters Act. He did not vote for Break the Cycle of Violence Act. He did not vote for continued support for Ukraine. But he did vote “no” for the Presidential Election Reform Act. He voted “no” for Whistleblower Protection Act. He voted “no” for Preventing Patronage System (PPSA) that would ensure a fair and accurate census. He voted “no” to an assault weapons ban. “No” to Right to Contraception Act. “No” to Women’s Health Protection Act. “No” to National Defense Authorization Act. “No” to Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022 (seriously). “No” to Protecting our Kids Act. “No” to Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. “No” to Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. “No” to Federal Firefighters Fairness Act. And still he claims to be pro-safety, pro-law enforcement.

How dare his campaign speak for Democrats and Independents about being “sick and tired of the attacks on wallets, safety, kids, education, and more.” We all should be sick and tired of the duplicity and disingenuousness of GOP candidates’ playbooks, especially for New York governor. And to continue Zeldin’s history of “no” votes, I’ll add a final “no” this November. “No” to Zeldin.

Deanne Plonka

Buffalo