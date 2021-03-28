Letter: Resist snap judgment on alleged harassment

I encourage caution to all of us in calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. If he is indeed guilty of these accusations, then by all means he should resign. But this is a slippery slope of one person’s word against another at this time. Imagine seven disgruntled employees going public with similar charges against their boss or supervisor. Would we call for the resignation or firing of those in charge?

These are serious and emotionally charged accusations, but they do need to go through due process before we decide what action to take. We need to protect people in the working place from harassment and assault, but we also need to be cautious in jumping to quick conclusions as we can also see how accusations of such repulsive behavior can be used as a weapon.