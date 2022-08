Anyone wondering what’s wrong with Erie County needs only to read the article on page B1, Aug. 23 edition, concerning the ex-mayor who resigned his position with county government after a little over two years. What people should be amazed at is that he started in January 2020 at $84,558, and was making $110,781 when he retired Aug. 12. That’s a 31 percent raise over two years. And we wonder why it’s so costly to live in Western New York.