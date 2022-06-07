Letter: Residents should decide about their supermarket

Now, all of a sudden, the Rev. Al Sharpton and County Executive Mark Poloncarz are financial gurus and able to tell businesses where to set up shop.

Poloncarz, a professional politician, and Sharpton, a professional agitator, were both clamoring for the grocery companies in the area to build stores on the East Side. Poloncarz even called out Wegmans, trying to shame them to place a store in the area. (Of course he didn't mention the company by name, but it didn't take much imagination to figure out which company he was talking about.)

For Mr. Poloncarz's information, Lockport has been tying to get Wegmans to build a store for years, even circulating petitions, but to no avail. Wegmans has its business model and I don't think anyone can argue with their success.

Tops has been at their Jefferson location for almost twenty years. If it was ripe for development, other grocers would have joined them years ago. Maybe Rev. Al and Mr. Poloncarz should quit grandstanding and mind their own business. Ultimately, the people who will decide what is needed and what should exist are the residents of the area, by their support and acceptance of the business entity. And they seem to have shown that with Tops.

Jack Bridwell

Wrights Corners