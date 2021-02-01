Letter: Residents do not accept Jacobs’ vote on results

The Buffalo News editorials rightly excoriated Chris Jacobs for voting to overturn the election results of other Americans. But those editorials repeatedly said that his actions probably pleased the voters in his district.

Well, as a voter in Jacob’s district I can assure you that in this district we do not condone attempts to throw out democracy and elections to toady to an authoritarian despot.

We believe in democracy and do not support the domestic terrorists who heeded Donald Trump’s call – and feeling they had the support of representatives such as Jacobs – ransacked the Capitol threatening elected senators and representatives with violence.

Jacobs should resign.

Michelle Marcotte

Lewiston