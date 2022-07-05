Letter: Require presidential hopefuls to undergo physical exams

American people want to elect the best possible president in 2024. We’ve had many capable people – on the surface – run in presidential primaries, and yet we are blind to basic questions about the candidates as far as their physical and mental capabilities for presidential office.

Why aren’t we requiring a complete health record of all candidates before/as they declare candidacy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center? Why don’t we want them to complete a Montreal Cognitive Assessment Mental test as well? For example, Hillary Clinton fainted during the presidential campaign. Mike Pence had a cardiac pacemaker installed in 2021. Are these problems? Let the public know by requiring the candidates to go back to Walter Reed for a reassessment if things happen on or before the the campaign trail.

The office of the president is a grueling one.

We want the candidates to submit tax returns; why not health and mental condition as well.

We need to have Congress pass an Ability to Govern law requiring this. The leader of the free world needs to be in tip-top condition to be elected by Americans.

Janet Schumer

Hamburg