Letter: Require health care workers to be vaccinated for positions

I am completely outraged at the April 28 letter regarding getting vaccines to gain access to amenities. My mother has dementia and has been in “prison” in assisted living in Buffalo since March 2020.

Dementia is a double death – first the mind, then the body. Now the toll of isolation on her? Yet, the staff at her memory care home have been allowed to come and go as they please, tending to daily needs and visiting and spending holidays with their families. How do you suppose she got it in the first place? She didn’t go anywhere, and no one has been allowed in.

To say “Think about it…” if some Republican wants to go to a football game or some young person wants to go to a concert, “all you have to do is require people who want to attend large gatherings to have evidence (photo and shot papers) of being vaccinated.” And yet, staff isn’t required to get vaccinations working with this vulnerable population?