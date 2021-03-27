Letter: Requesting identification to vote should be no problem

In response to the letter in the Everybody’s Column on March 4 requiring ID to vote to be akin to a poll tax, does the reader know that you need ID to register to vote? You need a social security number or driver’s license. If you need some sort of ID to register, then explain to me why you can’t use that same ID to vote with? Or should we let anyone just fill out the form and vote no question asked. Why not just have the debates on TV and you vote for the candidate online. Sort of an American Idol election.