Letter: Republicans voted correctly against American Rescue Plan

A recent writer suggested that voters should reconsider supporting the reelection of Republican congressional representatives because of their unanimous vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. He supported this opinion by citing a poll that he claimed showed “a majority of Republican voters” were in favor of the legislation. I am not sure what poll he was citing, but a poll published on March 9 by the well-respected Pew Research Center found that “…a 57% majority of Republicans say they oppose” the stimulus bill.
The same Pew Research Center poll found, unsurprisingly, that 94% of Democratic voters and 70% of all adult Americans favored the legislation. Given human nature, it is unsurprising that free money being dropped like manna from heaven is something the majority of people support. But Republican congressional representatives correctly voted against this legislation that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in unnecessary spending totally unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Robert Coffey
Hamburg