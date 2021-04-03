Letter: Republicans voted correctly against American Rescue Plan

A recent writer suggested that voters should reconsider supporting the reelection of Republican congressional representatives because of their unanimous vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. He supported this opinion by citing a poll that he claimed showed “a majority of Republican voters” were in favor of the legislation. I am not sure what poll he was citing, but a poll published on March 9 by the well-respected Pew Research Center found that “…a 57% majority of Republicans say they oppose” the stimulus bill.