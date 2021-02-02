Letter: Republicans understood what they had with Trump

Remember the folk tale about the young girl and the rattlesnake? She's out walking in the bitter cold and encounters a snake who says he is freezing to death and begs her to pick him up. At first she refuses, telling the snake that she knows he will bite her. The snake swears that he won't if she saves his life because he will be so grateful. Finally he persuades the girl to trust him, but after she puts him under her coat to keep him warm, she feels his bite. Stunned, she asks the snake how he could betray her trust. He responds, "You knew what I was when you picked me up."

I was reminded of this story on Wednesday, as I watched in horror while a mob of angry Trump supporters, incited by his lies claiming the election had been stolen from him, stormed the Capitol building. I wondered if Mitch McConnell and all the rest of the senators and representatives who have enabled Trump for the past four years were finally starting to regret doing so.

Donald Trump may have always been a snake, but the actions and inactions of his Republican cohorts allowed him to evolve into a most powerful and venomous one. So, as I pondered my question of possible regrets, I felt no sympathy for these enablers. They knew what he was when they picked him up.