Letter: Republicans threaten American democracy

A recent Letter to the Editor asserted that the actions of liberal, progressive, Democrats have put America’s constitutional democracy in imminent danger of being replaced by a socialist/communist model. I guess that writer was telling us to pay no attention to the fact that the Republican Party continues to pay homage to an imbecilic, sociopathic, fascist who incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.

Yes, in effect we are being told to pay no attention to the fact that it is the Republican Party that is doing everything in its power to suppress a free peoples’ ability to vote and that the terrorist attack we all witnessed on Jan. 6 at the Capitol was nothing more than a routine tour by freedom loving patriots.

That letter writer’s contentions reminded me of the legend of a famous quote attributed to Groucho Marx. When his wife caught him in bed with another woman, Marx nonchalantly denied that anything improper was going on and asked his wife, “Who you gonna believe, me, or your lying eyes?” That was a great line, but unfortunately there is nothing funny about the assertions of that letter writer who is telling us that it is the liberal Democrats and not the Republicans who have abandoned democracy. Believe your own eyes, America. The actions of Donald Trump and spineless Republicans pose a clear and present danger to American democracy.