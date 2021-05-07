Letter: Republicans stoke fear, lies when it comes to racial issues

According to congressional Republicans racial discrimination is a myth, or at least nothing that we need to concern ourselves with, and the protests and cries of racial injustice are needlessly stoking fear and discontent.

Take Mitch McConnell along with 27 Republican congressmen sending a letter to the Department of Education demanding they not provide grant funding for schools to teach the “1619 Project.” They argue the rather stark description of slavery since the first slave ship arrived in 1619 unfairly show white people as oppressors. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, claimed in his rebuttal to President Biden’s speech that the U.S. is not a racist country and the many state efforts to suppress the vote are only trying to make it harder to cheat.

Then there is Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration claiming discrimination against white people.

Republicans also avoid discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection, especially considering the many white supremacists who participated. Instead of offering an alternative agenda, Republican pandering to the fears of some white Americans is just another in the many lies being perpetrated to try to keep power.

Raymond Castro

Glenwood