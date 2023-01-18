Letter: Republicans start a war they may not win

If Erie County Republicans had followed the correct process and appointed a Conservative to fill the vacant legislative seat left by former Minority Leader Joe Lorigo, the bitter political war that has now erupted would not have happened. What they chose to do instead was light a political match to the process and ignite Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo who has had a few political battles in his long history as chairman and is not afraid of a fight no matter the odds.

According to the Erie Couny Charter, Republicans should have appointed a full-time Conservative to fill Lorigo’s seat following his election to Supreme Court in November in a race in which he was a big underdog. Lorigo is a Conservative.

But Lorigo, son of the longest sitting party head in Erie County, Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo, won the judicial seat creating the legislative vacancy which should have been a slam dunk appointment for the three remaining minority Republicans in the legislature.

Chairman Lorigo wanted Republicans to follow the charter and appoint Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, his son’s wife and a Conservative with several advanced degrees and legislative staff experience, to the vacant seat. But Republicans decided to pull a little political trick and tap Elma Councilman James Malczewski, a Republican, to the seat and have him affiliate as a Conservative - at least for a little while – to fulfil the charter obligations.

A furious Chairman Lorigo reacted as you might expect, he attacked what the Republicans did and reminded them in no uncertain terms they hold his small but powerful party’s endorsement.

Never mind that his daughter-in-law is family. Lorigo speaks of political families as nothing new with a history of them from Washington to Erie County to New York State. Think Kennedy, Clinton, Bush, Cuomo.

“She’s the best qualified candidate to replace Joe and voters will ultimately decide the process in June, as it should be,” says Lorigo.

I believe he is correct. What the Republicans did was pick a fight with a fighter. What they did might come back to haunt them. Ralph Lorigo will not back down. The fight is on.

Tony Farina

North Tonawanda