Letter: Republicans stand for the wealthy and for cutting programs

Many journalists say that the Republicans have no platform to run on and simply oppose anything the democrats propose. But this is not accurate. When the “Trump Tax Cut”, a 2.4 trillion, unfunded program was passed it created a huge deficit in the national budget, with 83% of the cut going to the top 1% of tax payers, who then put the majority of the cut back into the stock market and bonuses.

But because 85% of the stock market is controlled by the top 10% of earners, the majority of the middle class never benefited from it. The premise that the huge tax cut would pay for itself never materialized. And even though the latest tax adjustment in the “Anti-inflation Act” just passed in Congress does reduce the deficit by quite a bit there is still a sizable national debt caused by the tax cut.

Although it was not new, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin just put forward a Republican plan to try to balance the budget. Because so called "entitlements" like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are paid for through wage deductions, they are now automatically deducted and guaranteed to recipients.

Senator Rick Scott’s (R-Fla) plan would force all three programs to be voted on each term and for each to be eligible for cuts. This would put all three programs in jeopardy of being cut, depending on which party was in control of Congress. In other words, it is a subtle way of controlling costs by reducing "entitlements." Seniors, the middle class, the poor and the infirm would then be at the mercy of the whims of Congress every four years.

John W. Kowalski

Lockport