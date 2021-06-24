Letter: Republicans should stop trying to kill health bill

For a third time the Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 vote, allowing more than 20 million Americans to obtain and maintain affordable health insurance, especially during and after this horrific pandemic. For 10 years Republicans have campaigned on repealing the law despite the fact that enrollment has been at a record high. In 2016 Donald Trump made repealing it a major campaign issue along with Mexico paying for a border wall.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas went as far as leading the threat of a government shutdown, demanding Obamacare be repealed. In 2012 the Supreme Court decided to uphold the individual mandate and made the Medicaid expansion provisions optional. Twelve states do not participate in that program which leaves millions of low-income Americans without coverage.

Republicans in Congress must spend less time trying to repeal Obamacare and focus on important current issues such as bringing jobs back from overseas, immigration, climate change, racial issues, gun control and programs to help the poor and middle class, not only the rich.

Richard Ricupito

Lancaster