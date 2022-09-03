Letter: Republicans should stop arguing against forgiveness

Why are Republicans upset about the $10,000 forgiveness of college loans? Did they forget about the Trump tax plan that largely benefitted the top 2% of wealthiest Americans plus the biggest corporations? How many voters are in that top 2%?

Republicans enjoy denigrating the younger generations as latté-sipping ne’er-do-wells. For sure, those types exist in every generation. But plenty of young folks work very hard. Our own kids have been working since age 15 to save for college.

For most students nowadays, $10,000 is but a small dent in their loans – loans which help in educating them to be smarter, better contributors to our society. We all gain from this move.

I applaud President Biden’s debt forgiveness even though I paid every penny for my education: no grants, no family money, no scholarships. What I gained, in addition to the diplomas, was the benefit of summer work and part-time jobs that paid enough to offset college tuition.

In the 60s and 70s, many of us young men in particular could work at the steel plant, manufacturing, construction and similar industries. I was so fortunate to get a job on the New York Central Railroad. Not only was the pay pretty good, but the experience of working with seasoned adults sped my own maturation.

What a gift it was to learn life skills from characters with nicknames like Buttercup, Eddie the Nose, Football Head and so many others. What I experienced equals or surpasses a significant number of classroom hours.

Joseph Weiss

Clarence