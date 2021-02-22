Letter: Republicans should move out of the way of Democrats

When I hear Republicans imploring America to “move on” from the insurrection at the Capitol Building, I can’t help but wonder what they mean. What do they want to move on to?

Do they want to work with the Biden administration on climate change? Probably not. How about another Covid-19 relief package? Not likely. An infrastructure bill? Something tells me no. Honest brokers as impeachment jurors? No way! To work with their respective states to quickly address Covid-19 vaccine issues? I don’t think so. How about working toward freer and fairer elections for all? Um, no.

The actions at the Capitol Building are the 41-year culmination of electing people to positions in government that truly hate government.

Until those who aided and abetted the insurrection are held to account, I appreciate elected Republicans where they are – with no power, having to spend their time defending themselves, and no ability to prevent the country from enacting a bold agenda.

Shane Stephenson

Buffalo