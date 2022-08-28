Letter: Republicans should change its brand to ‘Just say, no!’

The Republican Party has ceased to function as an integral component of a healthy multi-party democracy. It could more accurately be re-branded as the “Party of NO!” or since the rise of Donald Trump just a “Monolith;” an immovable obstacle to progress. The Monolith has said “NO!” to voting rights, gun control measures, women’s reproductive rights, veterans’ health care. It opposes any financial assistance for average Americans after cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations. “NO!” to rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and legislation seeking to curb planet-killing greenhouse gases while favoring government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. It opposes efforts to reign-in the rate of evictions or provide food assistance to families during a worldwide pandemic while criticizing and hamstringing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Books which were once common in school libraries are being banned furthering the “dumbing down” of our youth. Any non-heterosexual relationships are deviant. It would defund the FBI and the IRS for doing their jobs while supporting white supremacists and militias through monolithic silence. And the list goes on…