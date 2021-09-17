Letter: Republicans seem to object to just about every initiative

Republicans are united in opposition to (fill in the blank.) You name it voters rights, women’s rights, immigration, vaccines, science, fair taxation; Republicans are against it.

Once again, the GOP proves it’s not a serious political party, willing to risk full faith and credit of the United States for narrow political purposes. Republicans are only willing to raise the debt ceiling when it’s to funnel money to ultra rich backers. When it comes to improving the lives of Americans and investing in the future of our country, it’s a hard no from the radical right.