Letter: Republicans play games, instead of focusing on nation

It is now patently clear that we have reached the end of a zero-sum game and the GOP has decided it’s Us vs Them. They no longer even feign the pretense of trying to have voters from other parties or less extreme partisans take an interest in their candidacies. Look no further than the commercials running for congressional seats right here in New York. Carl “The Coward” Paladino, Nick “Lying” Langworthy, and Claudia “Not sure of her nickname” Tenney, each one further right than the next. Not one of them saying what their ideas for governing our country are. Their sole qualifying position? Getting rid of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Tenney going so far as to suggest she would push for Biden’s impeachment .

I get it, this is a primary election where theoretically only your party is voting, but remember when you had to make some kind of weak promise like, “I’m going to cut taxes.” Or, “I’ll make sure our waterways are protected.” Or saying anything other than just owning the Libs. These people are running for the United States Congress and want to run our federal government, affecting hundreds of millions of citizens. Yet they have so little concern for anyone outside of their base voters in rural New York, or the entire country for that matter, that they pander to no one else. They treat it like a game where all that matters is the win. And all for the attention of a spray-tanned, hair-dyed, and combed-over buffoon who may soon be on the end of criminal charges. They are lace curtains blowing in the wind and we can see through everything they say. Wake up America. The real fascists who believe that in fact, some people are above the law, are running for office while we watch them call each other names like children. No one wins this game.