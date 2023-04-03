Local Republicans endorsed Chrissy Casilio for county executive.

Citing a desire for “likes,” “comments,” and “reactions,” Casilio supported conspiracy theories, promoted topics she admittedly knows nothing about, and criticized the Buffalo Bills for being unable to complete their game after Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency on the field. After being confronted with a post she made about a “globalist party,” she said she wasn’t even sure what a “globalist party” is.

Casilio further defended her offensive and inflammatory comments by saying she oftentimes tweeted things to “provoke” people, “that’s what you do,” she told News political reporter Charlie Specht.

A provocateur has no place in government. How can Erie County voters trust Casilio’s judgment? With a record of provoking, promoting ideas she has no idea about, and no government experience, is she really a good candidate for county executive?

Erie County Republicans claim over 180 elected officials that would be eligible to run for County Executive. These people have experience in local government, and many must be way more trustworthy than Casilio.

Perhaps Supervisors Gary Dickson, Earl Gingerich or Jason Keding could have run. A town councilmember. maybe Casilio’s respected father, the Clarence Supervisor? A former elected official would even do, or maybe a successful businessperson.

No name recognition is okay. No one knew who George Pataki was in 1994.

When Hamlin collapsed on the field, the whole world held its breath. The players were praying. All eyes were on Buffalo. Casilio was tweeting that it was all a fraud.

Republicans: Replace Casilio.

Matt Poole

West Seneca