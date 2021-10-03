Letter: Republicans need to revive Grand Old Party's values

I beg Republicans: Please bring back the “Grand Old Party.” To sustain itself, our country needs two parties grounded in truth, facts and love of country.

Republicans, take back your party from the operatives in Washington who are simply using the GOP as a means to their end. We do not know these operatives, but they are using the Republican Party name to give themselves validity and increase their numbers. We can see their aim is to destroy our democracy and become all powerful.

These aims are not those of the GOP. As a liberal Democrat, I willingly admit to the wholesomeness that started and still is in the GOP; for example, in 1859 Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Beriah Magoffin stated, “The grand old party has never changed its name, its purposes, or its principles, nor has it ever broken its pledges.” And, in 1874 the Republican Party of Minnesota adopted a platform that “guarantees that the grand old party that saved the country is still true to the principles that gave it birth.”

Republicans I know still have those feelings toward party and country. They believe in the facts: President Biden honestly won the election, global warming is threatening our existence, Covid-19 is real, and masks and vaccines can save us from the virus.