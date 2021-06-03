Letter: Republicans must stop perpetuating falsehoods

There is a quote I like, for it perfectly describes the situation that exists between Democrats and members of the Republican Party who support the Big Lie: “We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know that we know they are lying. And still they continue to lie.” The Republicans aren’t stupid. They are simply feeding their constituents the false belief that Donald Trump had the election stolen from him. They desperately want – and need – their constituents’ votes.
But we can no longer afford to entertain politicians who misrepresent the truth and support the Big Lie. We need a reasonable degree of honesty in government or we may lose democracy to authoritarianism. And the person who penned the quote I like? Well, there is some debate about it, but it has been attributed to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn who as most people know, was imprisoned by the Russian government for speaking out against the Soviet regime.
Charles Chrystal, Ph.D.
Buffalo