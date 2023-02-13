Thirty-nine mass shootings so far this year as of Jan. 30. The morally-depraved Republicans who take money from the NRA have blood on their hands and so do the people who vote for them. There were over 44,000 gun deaths in this country last year, about 6,000 of those deaths were children. The NRA has given tens of millions to Republicans. Some of this money goes directly to the candidates and some goes toward defeating any Democrat who received an F grade from the NRA. Search for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s Christmas card. He and his family of 7, all holding assault weapons, smiling in front of their Christmas tree, with the statement “PS Santa, please bring ammo”. Not to be outdone, Rep. Lauren Boebert posed in front of her Christmas tree with her four young sons, all holding assault weapons. This is how the family values crowd “groom” their children, to be domestic terrorists. The economic cost of gun violence is staggering. According to Every Town For Gun Safety, the cost to the economy is over $557 billion a year on everything from first responders, police investigations, hospital costs, property damage, long term costs of mental and physical disability, post-traumatic stress disorder, lost wages, not to mention the staggering costs to schools and businesses who have to spend on metal detectors, bulletproof windows and shelter-in-place booths. A top back to school item is bulletproof backpacks. Imagine that. This has to stop.