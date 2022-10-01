Letter: Republicans must ignore Trump’s attempts to run

I am amazed that the pundits and others haven’t figured out why Donald Trump did what he did with classified and secret documents. His purpose was to deny Joe Biden a chance to review the items, and this would in some way hurt his presidency.

Trump put himself and his own intent ahead of our country, as he always does, with everything. Once he tasted the power of the presidency, he is like a fungus you can’t get rid. I believe even if he is criminally charged, both state and federal, he will still run. I just hope Republicans are not crazy enough to nominate him.