Letter: Republicans must have jellyfish as their role models

Again and again, in the United States, we are subjected to the horrific and senseless slaughter of both young and old because of the outrageous proliferation of firearms of mass destruction that only our military should have access to.

It would seem to be a no brainer that weapons like the AR -15 should be banned. Yet when these massacres occur, the adherents to the gospel of the Second Amendment never blame the use of a firearm, which exists solely to horrendously kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

The leaders of the Republican Party place the blame for the carnage not on the gun, but on everything else, including too many access doors in schools, violent video games, lack of prayer in public schools and, of course, mental illness. In the minds of our enlightened Republican high priests of the gun, mental illness must be a totally unique American scourge because no other country on this planet experiences the regular mass executions of its citizens by a shower of bullets.

How long do we have to endure this idiocy from the Republican Party? What will it take to convince these people that the insanely easy access to these killing machines is what separates the United States from the rest of the world?

I am not confident that anything will ever change their minds, and this is because common sense is simply absent from their creed. I can only surmise that the Republican party has continued to survive all these years, through all these massacres, oblivious to what should be a no brainer, because they continue to garner hope from the fact that jellyfish have managed to survive for 650 million years despite not their lack of brains or spines.

Richard Kirisits

Kenmore