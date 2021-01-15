Letter: Republicans must find more suitable candidates

After suffering through four years of “leadership” by our vengeful, petty, racist and egotistical president, it is clear he must be immediately removed from office.

The riot on Capitol Hill that he incited proves he is not worthy of the kudos and respect customarily given to ex-presidents. Rather that being a mere footnote in his legacy, it must be the triggering event for final impeachment. Although removal under Article 25 would be much more expedient, it is clear that many Republican lawmakers are still under his spell and would not participate in that exercise.

I cannot fathom what the hold is that he has over them and his many supporters. It is also imperative that he is never elected to this office again. I can only hope that Republicans who have expressed disgust at this week’s events “stay woke” and find a more suitable candidate in 2024.

Tracey Palmer

Buffalo